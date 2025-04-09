Hogwarts Legacy And More Arrive On PS Plus Next Week

Spring is nearly here! The birds are chirping. The grass is returning. Everywhere you look you see green. It’s so nice to be outside again. Anyway, whatever, let’s stay inside and play free video games like Hogwarts Legacy, Battlefield 1, Blue Prince, and War of the Monsters.

On April 9, PlayStation officially announced the next round of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that will be added to the service’s game catalog. These new games will be available starting on April 15. However, two games—Blue Prince and EA Sports PGA Tour—will be playable bit earlier, on April 10.

Blue Prince is currently one of best-reviewed games of the year. This first-person puzzler is receiving rave reviews and will be launching on day one on PS Plus and Game Pass, so basically everyone will get a chance to play it. Meanwhile, many people will likely be excited to see Hogwarts Legacy be added to PS Plus Extra and Premium’s game catalog. Personally, I’m more excited about War of the Monsters coming to PS5 and PS4 later this month. I played the OG PS2 version a lot, and Sony says this port of the monster brawler will include a Platinum Trophy. Perhaps all that time spent playing it back in the day will come in handy.

Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscriber. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.

Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added to PS Plus and its various tiers next week:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Blue Prince | PS5 – April 10

April 10 EA SPORTS PGA TOUR | PS5 – April 10

April 10 Hogwarts Legacy | PS5, PS4– April 15

April 15 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 | PS5 – April 15

April 15 Battlefield 1 | PS4 – April 15

April 15 PlateUp! | PS5 – April 15

PlayStation Plus Premium

Alone in the Dark 2 (PS1 Classic)| PS4, PS5– April 15

War of the Monsters (PS2 Classic) | PS4, PS5– April 15

