Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastChina

Professor Turns Into An Anime Schoolgirl To Teach His Students

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:china
chinaanimecoronaviruscovid-19
1.0K
3
1
Illustration for article titled Professor Turns Into An Anime Schoolgirl To Teach His Students
Screenshot: The Paper
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

With classes moved to the virtual space due to coronavirus covid-19 concerns, a digital art professor at Shanghai University’s Fine Arts College has created different avatar versions of himself to help students concentrate during live-streams and recorded lessons.

Professor Jiang Fei cycled through different versions, including monsters and robots. But according to China’s The Paper (via SCMP), their favorite was an anime schoolgirl.

Advertisement

The professor even wrote the software that transforms him into different avatars in real-time as he teaches and transports him to a virtual classroom.

Illustration for article titled Professor Turns Into An Anime Schoolgirl To Teach His Students
Screenshot: The Paper

China Tech City reports that he hoped that this would make the online classes fun for his students and learned that they actually seemed more engaged with the avatars, with the anime schoolgirl being the biggest crowd-pleaser.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

A NSFW Cosplay Tribute To Shadow Of The Colossus

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay

Marco Rubio Says Stop Spreading Rumors About Tekken Character Marshall Law

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last