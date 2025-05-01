Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Ubisoft Drops Heavy Hints Of A Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Sequel

Boasting of two million players, the publisher is saying 'You've revived the legend'

By
John Walker
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Prince leaps forward with blue swirly magic behind him, with '2 Million Players' behind his head.
Image: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s developers got done dirty. The side-scrolling Metroidvania entry into the 36-year-old series sold an extraordinary 1.3 million copies, and yet despite this, Eurogamer reported last year that the internal team at Ubisoft Montpellier that had created the game had been disbanded and moved onto other projects. Now, with the game passing two million players, Ubisoft appears to be dropping hints that a sequel could be possible.

“You’ve revived the legend,” a post on Ubisoft’s social media reads. “The Prince is back, and believe us - he’s just warming up.”

It’s worth noting that “2 million players” is not the same as two million copies sold. As Eurogamer points out, the game has received a second wave of attention after being added to PS Plus and coming out on mobile. But it’s still an awful lot of attention for a game that Ubisoft had appeared to treat like a flop following its 2024 release.

However, today’s post is rather unambiguously stating that there’s more Prince of Persia to come, at the very least. Of course, we already know that there is a long-struggling attempt to remake 2003's wonderful The Sands of Time, but given its endless delays and disasters (it was last projected to appear in 2026, but that seems unlikely), that’s probably not what this is referring to. We also know that Dead Cells developer Evil Empire is still working on The Rogue Prince of Persia, released into Early Access almost a year ago. So it wouldn’t be that. Put it this way: If it’s not meant to tell us there are plans for a sequel to The Lost Crown, then someone’s fucked up.

We’ve reached out to Ubisoft, asking them to at least tell us not to get our hopes up if this is not the case, and will update when they get back to us.

