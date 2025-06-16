Ubisoft Still Working On That Prince Of Persia Remake That Was Announced In 2020

Remember that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake Ubisoft announced back in 2020? The one that was supposed to launch four years ago? Well, it’s still in development according to a new update from the publisher after the game was a no-show during Summer Game Fest.

Back in September 2020, Ubisoft announced a remake of 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. It was set to launch in 2021 and was being developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai. But then in December 2020, the game was delayed until March 2021. In February 2021, it was delayed again with no new release date given. Over a year later, in May 2022, Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft Montréal—the studio behind the original Sands of Time—was taking over the project. And it was then revealed that development on the remake was essentially starting over. At Summer Game Fest 2024, Ubisoft re-announced the Sands of Time remake with a tiny teaser and a new 2026 release date. That brings us to today, when Ubisoft really wants you all to know that things are going great. Promise!

On June 16, over a week after Summer Game Fest 2025 wrapped up, Ubisoft shared a small update about the Sands of Time remake. Some fans were nervous that the game might have been delayed again or canceled after it went unmentioned during any SGF-related event or showcase. Ubisoft has now said that’s not the case, claiming the game is still “deep” in development.

“Yep, we’re still deep in the game — exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose,” said Ubisoft on Monday. “This game is being crafted by a team that truly cares, and they’re pouring their hearts (and a lot of coffee) into every step. Thank you for sticking with us.”

In a follow-up message on Twitter, Ubisoft told people to go check out a different, already released entry in the series, The Rogue Prince of Persia, while “development continues behind the scenes.”

So...there you go. Ubisoft is still remaking Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. If it lands its 2026 release date, it will be out just in time to celebrate the original game’s 23-year anniversary.

