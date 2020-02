Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Previously, Kotaku reported that after March 31, Nintendo would no longer be servicing first-gen Wiis in Japan. Nintendo has changed the cutoff date for RVL-001 Wii repairs in Japan to February 6 . T he company projects it will quickly run out of necessary parts.