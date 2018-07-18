Beginning with this Verge article on AI-created character bios, comic artist Adam Ellis decided to take the text and finish the job of creating some new—and very cute—Sanrio characters.



The bios themselves, made using predictive text, are great on their own. But Ellis’ images take them to another level. Especially Delicious Bradley and his birthdays.

There is also Sunflower Boyfriend, who is an asshole:

And Rice Frog, who looks familiar....

You can see more of these at Ellis’ Facebook page.

