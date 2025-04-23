First Teaser For Predator: Badlands Reveals The Movie's New Alien Hunter

After a year of rumors and reports, we finally got the first official teaser for the upcoming movie Predator: Badlands. And the teaser promises a Predator sequel unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Predator: Badlands is from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg and is set to arrive in theaters in November. Here’s the the teaser:

Predator: Badlands | Teaser Trailer

And here is the official synopsis from 20th Century Studios and Disney:

“Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

In case you can’t tell from the trailer, Badlands will make one of the franchise’s deadly alien hunters the protagonist. As seen in the teaser, we are going to be spending a lot of time with this outcast Predator who seems to not wear a mask for large sections of the movie. That lets us get a good look at his alien face and mandibles and it reveals that one of the only flaws of Prey—the goofy maskless Predator design—has been fixed here. No more giant forehead!

If, after watching that teaser, you’re thinking, “Wait, didn’t we already see a trailer for a new Dan Trachtenberg-directed Predator movie earlier this month?” don’t be alarmed. You aren’t losing your mind. We did get a trailer for a different Predator movie—Killer of Killers—about two weeks ago. That one is an animated movie featuring different Predators in different time periods and is also from Trachtenberg. That movie is set to launch on Hulu on June 6. Will it have any ties or connections to Badlands? Maybe!

Anyway, Predator: Badlands (the live-action movie) is set to land in theaters on November 7. Two Predator movies in one year? What a world!

