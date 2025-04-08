New Predator Movie Features Samurai, WW2 Planes, And Vikings

On April 8, 20th Century Studios and Disney revealed the first trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers, a new animated anthology film directed by Prey helmer Dan Trachtenberg. And we won’t have to wait long to watch Predators kill different human warriors throughout history as the new movie will be available to stream in June.

Why This Under-the-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Why This Under-The-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone

Why This Under-the-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone CC Share Subtitles Off

English Why This Under-The-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone

Predator: Killer of Killers, unlike past Predator movies, doesn’t follow one human survivor or alien hunter. Instead, the animated movie features three separate stories about different Predator aliens hunting down warriors and soldiers in different time periods. So for example, we will see a Predator fighting soldiers in World War II and another Predator hunting a samurai in feudal Japan.

Hulu / Disney

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

Advertisement

In October 2024, it was reported that an animated Predator movie was in the works alongside a live-action Predator movie. Both were directed and led by Dan Trachtenberg, who has sort of become the man in charge of the Predator franchise ever since his 2022 movie Prey became a big hit with critics and fans. That movie featured a Predator hunting Native Americans in the 1700s.

Advertisement

Speaking to press after showing off footage of Killer of Killers, Trachtenberg said that the animated flick was inspired by Prey and the question of what kinds of stories could you tell if you plopped a Predator in different time periods. And he also wanted to make a gory Predator movie in a new medium.

Advertisement

“I love in Predator movies, [the] hard-R, crazy carnage,” said the director as reported by GamesRadar. “Wouldn’t it be cool to see that in a different medium? So we made this movie, Killer of Killers, at the exact same time— stupidly, but awesomely—and it is an anthology movie.”

Trachtenberg also confirmed that Killer of Killers was visually inspired by Netflix’s Arcane series and that some people who worked on that show helped out on the new movie.

Advertisement

Predator: Killers of Killers arrives on Hulu and Disney+ on June 6.

.

