No really, praise the sun. It’s what the Solaire of Astora amiibo does.

Due out on May 25 alongside Dark Souls Remastered, tapping the Solaire of Astora amiibo to your Nintendo Switch while playing the game will cause your character to perform the iconic gesture.

I don’t know if that’s all it does—it’s all the Nintendo Direct mentioned—but I think I’d be fine if it was. Yes. I will praise the sun. Thank you, $13 toy.

Update 6:40 PM: Bandai Namco’s official announcement says it’s MSRP is $15.99, it’s a GameStop exclusive and yes, that is all it does. Excellent.