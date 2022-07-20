PowerWash Simulator has been out for some time now via Steam’s Early Access program, but last week it finally hit version 1.0 on PC and on Xbox via Game Pass. If you’ve been living under a rock, well first off, get out of there for a moment because someone is coming by soon with a power washer to clean it. Secondly, PowerWash Simulator is the latest hit game to find surprising success by digitally recreating the mundanity of manual labor. This time, you wield a powerful pressure cleaner to remove dirt, grime, and other gunk from various levels either alone or with friends.



It’s weird! The idea of this game seems like the opposite of a good time. I mean, really, cleaning houses and sidewalks doesn’t sound satisfying on paper. And yet, PowerWash Simulator has already racked up 20,000 reviews on Steam, the vast majority of which are glowing. In fact, as I write this, the cleaning simulator has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” status on Steam, with 97% of its 20,746 reviews being positive.



Negative reviews exist of course, but they’re about as rare as a speck of dirt when I’m done with a job. A lot of negative reviews complain about how co-op progression works (or rather, doesn’t). In its current state, your co-op partner won’t progress in their own campaign when they help you, and they only earn a fraction of the money you do. They also can’t buy new equipment, only having access to whatever the host has. It’s weird, sure, but after playing hours and hours of co-op, I’m not sure it’s a major deal breaker.



The other common complaint I see in negative reviews is that the game is boring or monotonous. And, while I disagree, I can understand how some folks may come to this game and only find boredom. I think a lot of the enjoyment comes in chipping away at a big task using tools and patience. If that sounds like a drag to you, well, this likely ain’t your game.



If you’re playing PowerWash Simulator, I recommend reading our tips for being the most efficient and successful pressure washer in the world. Oh, and if you’re playing with friends on Xbox, do try to avoid looking at the sun. At least until a patch makes that safe again.

