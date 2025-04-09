Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Entertainment

Power Rangers Writer Regrets Casting Black And Asian Actors As Black And Yellow Rangers

Head writer Tony Oliver also recalled how the Black Ranger “seemed to have the swagger of the group,” while the Yellow Ranger was typically "peaceful"

By
Jared Alexander
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers attend Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2010 in San Diego, California
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers attend Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2010 in San Diego, California
Image: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Saban Brands (Getty Images)

This story originally appeared on The Root, our sister site, on Tuesday, April 8.

Suggested Reading

Spice Up Your Dual-Wield Build With The First Berserker: Khazan's Fallen Guardian Armor Set
The First Berserker: Khazan's Bard Armor Is Perfect For Grinding Experience
Hogwarts Legacy And More Arrive On PS Plus Next Week
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Suggested Reading

Spice Up Your Dual-Wield Build With The First Berserker: Khazan's Fallen Guardian Armor Set
The First Berserker: Khazan's Bard Armor Is Perfect For Grinding Experience
Hogwarts Legacy And More Arrive On PS Plus Next Week
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Remember the “Power Rangers”? The massive franchise launched countless sequels and spinoffs, but when it launched in the U.S. in 1993, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” was brand new and took the world and pop culture by storm. The series followed a group of teenagers with super-powered alter egos destined to protect the world from extraterrestrial dangers. In a recent interview, however, the head writers of the series confessed to the “mistake” they made casting the series, specifically when it came to racial stereotypes.

Advertisement

Related Content

OG Power Rangers Actor Launching Clothing Line Featuring Hitler Quotes
Jason David Frank, The Green Ranger, Has Died

Related Content

OG Power Rangers Actor Launching Clothing Line Featuring Hitler Quotes
Jason David Frank, The Green Ranger, Has Died

In the original series, the only Black character, Zack Taylor (Walter Emanuel Jones), and the only Asian character Trini Kwan (Thuy Trang), played the Black and Yellow Rangers, respectively. “None of us are thinking stereotypes,” former Power Rangers head writer Tony Oliver said on the latest episode of Investigation Discovery’s new docuseries, “Hollywood Demons.”

Advertisement

Oliver added that it took his assistant one day calling it for them to realize what they had done. “It was such a mistake,” he explained. During the episode, they even show never-before-seen footage from behind-the-scenes, where Jones says to the camera, “My name’s Walter Jones, I play Zack. I’m Black, and I play the Black Ranger — go figure.” During the series’ casting, Oliver revealed how the Black Ranger “seemed to have the swagger of the group,” while the Yellow Ranger was “peaceful” who tended to “the conscience of the group.”

Advertisement

For many millennials, Power Rangers is a big part of their childhood, so of course they took to X with their thoughts on the matter. Some fans were quick to point out that the roles eventually were replaced, with a Black actor taking over as a Yellow Ranger and an Asian actor taking over as the Black Ranger.

Should they have thought more about stereotypes before casting the show this way? Or was the representation in the 90s good enough for the time? Fans seem divided on the issue. For some, this revelation is not that big of a deal. One user wrote, “Nobody was upset about this watching this as kids.” Another added sarcastically, “Cause 3 y/o me is so mad rn.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

One X user called out the show for making the Black Power Ranger “pop-lock before every punch/kick.”

Advertisement