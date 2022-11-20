Jason David Frank, an actor and martial artist best known for his recurring role as the Green (and later White) Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49.



Frank’s manager Justine Hunt said in a statement:

Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.

Hunt did not disclose the date of Frank’s passing. His former co-star Walter E Jones, who played the original Black Ranger, said on Instagram “ Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family”. His “another member” line is referencing the death of the Yellow Ranger, Thuy Trang, who died in 2001 in a car accident.

Frank’s role as Tommy Oliver, aka the Green Ranger, was originally due to only run for 14 episodes in the original series. He proved so popular, however, that he would later return as White Ranger, then again multiple times throughout the next two decades, appearing most recently in the 2018 Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel series and making a cameo in the ill-fated 2017 Ho llywood adaptation.

He also reprised his roles as Green, White and Black Dino Ranger for a number of Power Rangers video games, from the original 1995 movie game for the SNES and Genesis to 2019's Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

In addition to his work on Power Rangers, Frank—who divorced from his second wife earlier this year—was also a skilled martial artist, who was capable in everything from Taekwondo to Judo to Aikido to Muay Thai. While this helped land him his role on Power Rangers, it also led to a short career as a mixed martial arts fighter, where he won a number of fights in 2010.

Frank is survived by his four children.