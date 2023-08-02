Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Famed Magic: The Gathering Collector Post Malone Buys Lord Of The Rings Card Valued At Over $2 Million

The rapper previously purchased a signed Black Lotus for $800,000

Ethan Gach
The One Ring is held up by Post Malone and Brook Trafton alongside MTG art.
Screenshot: Brook Trafton / Wizards of the Coast

When Wizards of the Coast adapted Lord of the Rings into a Magic: The Gathering set, it decided to create a special variant of Sauron’s Ring that would be one of a kind. The hyper-rare card was first found back in June and now the owner has sold it to rapper Post Malone. The amount hasn’t been confirmed yet, but others have offered millions in the past.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone,” the card’s first owner, Brook Trafton, wrote in a new TikTok video of the two meeting for the trade. “I have played MTG since I was a kid and it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing.”

The odds of finding the One Ring in a pack from the recently released The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set was roughly 1 in 3 million. After Trafton became the lucky player, the card recieved a mint 9-grade ranking and an estimated valuation of $2 million. Spanish gaming store Gremio de Dregones offered $2.1 million, and it’s possible the bids only went up from there.

But why Post Malone? The grainy-voiced singer actually has a well-documented history with the long-running trading card franchise. He worked with Wizards of the Coast on a special “Secret Lair x Post Malone: Backstage Pass” set of variants, has played and streamed his own tournament, and he even previously purchased an ultra-rare black-and-white artist proof of the game’s legendary Black Lotus card for $800,000. In another recent Tiktok video you can see Post Malone opening a pack of cards and talking shop with a separate fan.

“I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do,” Trafton wrote in his video. “This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale.”