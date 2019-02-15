Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Nintendo Switch exclusive Oshiete Onedari Shogi (Teach Me Japanese Chess Pretty Please) has players give shogi hints and tips to adult video actress Airi Satou as well as cosplayers Yui Uno and Inori Hanamiya. For a reward, players get photos and clips of them in bikinis, maid outfits and more.



In total, there are over 1,300 photos and over thirty clips, including DLC.

While there is no nudity (the game is rated Cero D, which is 17 years old and up), the digital-only game does have a panic screen that it’s calling “Mama ga kita moodo” (Mom Showed Up Mode) in case the player’s mother walks in.



The game’s promotional trailer does not introduce Satou as an adult video actress (her official Twitter does), instead calling her, “Your 2.5-dimensional daughter.”

Satou posted behind-the-scenes photos of voice recording for Oshiete Onedari Shougi as well as the latest issue of Famitsu, which covers the game.



Last year, fetish cosplay title Shin Den Ai: Nani ga Hoshii no? was released on the Switch, which is becoming home to a wide variety of stuff.