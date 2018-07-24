The following photos were taken at an anime and game event in Beijing. The cosplaying gent is dressed as gay porn star Van Darkholme, aka the internet meme Van-sama.



Twitter user Simu uploaded the photos to Twitter, where they’ve gone viral.

Don’t think the guy is being ushered out because he’s cosplaying as a porn star or an internet meme (doubt security realized either). Instead, it could be because he’s created quite the scene in the convention center or maybe because the chap is shirtless in S&M gear.

It certainly is an accurate cosplay.

Or perhaps the guy had the wrong door. The leather club is two blocks down.