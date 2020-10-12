Porn Company Opens "Adult Theme Park" In Tokyo

Image : sodsakabagroup

This weekend, a Japanese porn maker Soft on Demand opened what it calls “an adult theme park” in Tokyo. Perhaps 2020 isn’t exactly the best time, no?



Note: The article contains content some readers might find objectionable.

Called SOD Land, it’s located in a five-floor structure that’s filled with bars staffed by adult video performers. There is a 5,000 yen ($47) entry fee, which includes one free drink and two items of merchandise, or a 2,500 yen ($24) fee for 60 minutes, which includes one drink and one DVD.

Everybody apparently appears clothed (or in bikinis at the very least), and the place seems mostly geared to sell alcohol and food as well as adult videos—not to mention the chance for customers to chit-chat with porn performers. Previously, this company opened an adult video VR location in Tokyo.

Image : SOD

If SOD Land’s floor layout is anything to go by, the establishment is trying to coronavirus-proof itself by having staff behind plastic barriers and customers in masks.



The article on Yahoo News Japan covering the opening spilled lots of ink about covid-19. Moreover, SOD Land’s official site has a dedicated page about preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Measures include a contactless AI system to take customer’s body temperature and machines that spray customers with disinfectant upon entering. There are also hand sanitizer units as well as UV light machines and air filters.

IT Media reports that there was talk of pushing back SOD Land’s opening to 2021, but the company’s founder said, “Let’s open because of the time we’re in [right now].”

Seeing photos of staff without masks is worrying—hopefully, everyone stays safe. It does seem there are official Soft on Demand face masks, though...