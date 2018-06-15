Image: Nintendo

It’s early Friday morning. E3 is over. Yet, I still cannot stop thinking about how Nintendo treats Waluigi.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced with the tagline “Everyone Is Here.” Kotaku previously posted how the internet reacted, but the one that continues to linger is how Waluigi has been wronged. Again.

Now, Waluigi is in the game, but as an assist and that is so sad.

Just listen to how people are taking that!

Waluigi deserves better than this, Nintendo!

But Nintendo keeps disrespecting him. It’s so cruel.

Perhaps there is a better reason for this.

Postscript.

And finally...