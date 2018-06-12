Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is bringing back everyone—literally everyone—from every Smash game, and the internet is losing their damn minds over this.



Since Smash was teased for the Switch, I’d been saying it was definitely just going to be a port. Oh past-Gita of little faith, how wrong you were. Not only is this a new game, this is basically non-stop fanservice. They’ve even finally put Ridley in Smash, which players like Compete’s Maddy Myers have wanted for years:

Other Smash fans are psyched as hell for this upcoming game, even if apparently Mario gets stabbed in the head in it:

There’s only one faction of Nintendo fans that are disappointed right now—Animal Crossing fans.

