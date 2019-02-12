Image: うんこミュージアム

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This spring in Yokohama, the Unko Museum will delight young and old alike with cute poop.



It’s not the first exhibition dedicated to dookie. There is the National Poo Museum on the Isle of Wight, which is temporarily closed, and the Shit Museum in Northern Italy. Yes, that’s its name, the Shit Museum. Those seem to focus on either the agricultural importance of doo-doo, a categorization of crap or its use as fecal fuel.

The Unko Museum, however, is about adorable poo. Unko (poop) can be considered cute in Japan, hence the pink turd from the Dr. Slump anime and the poop emoji it apparently inspired.



Image: うんこミュージアム

Image: うんこミュージアム

Advertisement

The exhibits are more interactive than didactic, with a giant unko sculpture and ball pit, photo spots, and games. There is an exhibit of unko art and unko goods from around the world.



Image: うんこミュージアム

Image: うんこミュージアム

Advertisement

The Unko Museum will be open for a limited time, ending its run July 15.

