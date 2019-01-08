While poop ice cream isn’t new, here’s the poop emoji turned into soft serve ice cream.



As Wired points out, Japanese telecom company KDDI first pushed out the unchi (poop) emoji in September 2000.

And this month, IT Media and PR Times are reporting that snack shop SweetXO Good Grief in Tokyo is launching Unchi-kun Soft Serve that looks like the poop emoji.

Served in little potties starting January 15, the pooh-served ice cream comes in several different varieties, each with different accessories. There are Heart Unchi-kun, Bunny Unchi-kun, Flower Ribbon Unchi-kun and King Unchi-kun.

All hail King Unchi-kun.

