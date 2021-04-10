Poliwhirl Is Covered In Mucus And Smooth Like A Shark

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Poliwhirl !



Poliwhirl Details

Type: Water

Average Height: 3' 03"

Average Weight: 44.1 lbs.

First Added In Generation I

Poliwhirl popped into my timeline thanks to this tweet. The more I look at this Pokmon the more confused I get. And when I dug into its Bulbapedia page, looking for answers, I left with more questions. At this point, I feel like learning about Pokemon is slowly driving me mad. But at least I get a weekly blog post out of it.

Poliwhirl is a water...animal? Unlike a lot of other Pokemon, Poliwhirl isn’t easily describable. Like, if I was describing Pikachu to someone, I might say “Oh he looks like a yellow rat.” But with Poliwhirl...I’m at a loss. If I tried to explain this to someone who had never seen it before, I have no idea what I would say.

“Okay, so it has like...gloved hands? And uh...shit...frog eyes? But it’s blue and oh...boy, it has this giant, weird spiral pattern on its...I want to say stomach. That’s not its mouth, right? Oh shit. Is it? Hold on grandma, I need to look at it again.”

If for some reason you were wondering, according to Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia, our pal Poliwhirl has super smooth spiral-stomach-thing. I’m not sure why this is something that needs to be included in a Pokedex entry, but there we go: Poliwhirl is as smooth as a shark. Oh, and it does use that spiral to cause people to get drowsy. It undulates the spiral on its tummy to make it appear to be moving and if you stare at it too long you might just fall asleep. Of course, these days I think people would kill to have an animal in their home that can help them sleep more.

Random Facts

Let’s get this out of the way: According to Pokedex entries, Poliwhirl is often used by parents and caregivers to put kids to sleep. That’s not weird at all...

It can live out of water, but it prefers to live in water. When it leaves it covers its skin in mucus to stay hydrated. It also makes it very hard to catch, like a greased pig.

Is it wearing gloves? It looks like it. Is this like a Disney cartoon situation, where everyone is just always wearing gloves? You think any Poliwhirls have ever had this reaction

Best Comment From Last Week

Whose skull, though? Pokemon yet again refusing to explain where all these bones come from. -RTLewis

There are a lot of bones in the Pokemon universe that remain unexplained. But also, that’s not even the darkest mystery that needs to be solved in this freaky franchise.

Here’s Another Pokemon is a weekly look into one Pokemon and how weird, disturbing, silly, or cool it is and why. Catch new entries each weekend and click here to see all of the past Pokemon we have covered.



