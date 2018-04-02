This is Shigeru Ishiba. He was previously Japan’s Minister of Defense. But here he is dressed as Majin Buu from Dragon Ball.



Ishiba recently appeared at the opening ceremony for the Enkei Gekijou Kurayoshi Figure Museum in Kurayoshi City, Tottori Prefecture.

The city’s mayor also dressed up.

Politicians should always cosplay as anime characters.

If you are ever in Kurayoshi, do swing by the figure museum. You can check out the official site right here.

