Since last fall, there have been a couple isolated incidents of YouTubers holding signs that read, “Free oppai” (“Free boobs”), encouraging people to feel their breasts. Today, the Japanese media reports that charges have been filed against YouTubers in an alleged incident from this January.



Warning: This article has content readers might find objectionable.

It hasn’t only been women offering “free boobs” with apparent hopes of building up YouTube channels, but as you can see in this clip from February, “free chinchin” (“free weenie”), too.

The charges, however, were filed against an 18-year-old male high school student and a 16-year-old female student for disturbing the peace during an alleged separate event that reportedly happened in Tokyo’s Shibuya on January 28.

According to Sankei, a woman wearing the above costume (pictured in the top image) allegedly allowed twenty men and women to feel her breasts, while the male student allegedly filmed the incident with his smartphone. There was a sign that read “Free oppai.” Another man—a 23-year-old who works for a production company—also filmed the passers-by and was also charged with disturbing the peace.

The 16-year-old student reportedly told authorities that, “We increased our views and got advertising money.”

