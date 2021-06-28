Police Are Searching For Twitch Streamer’s Daughter, Missing Since June 25

Twitch streamer MikeyPerk asks for help finding his missing daughter. Screenshot : MikeyPerk

Authorities in Carlisle, Ohio are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah Nicole Perkins, daughter of Twitch streamer Michael “MikeyPerk” Perkins. The teen went missing on the evening of June 25.



According to a tweet posted by Michael Perkins on June 26, his teenage daughter Sarah snuck out of his house late on Friday June 25. A report on the Carlisle, Ohio police department’s Facebook page says the teen was last seen at her residence around 9 p.m. that evening and last spoken to at 11:30 p.m. that evening.

Sarah Nicole Perkins is 17 years old, stands 5’2”, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. There is a tattoo of an infinity symbol on her right arm that reads “Love You More.” Authorities are searching in the Carlisle area while indicating she might also be seen in the Springboro or Franklin areas of southeast Ohio.

Michael Perkins has been actively seeking assistance in finding his daughter via his Twitch and YouTube channels since she went missing last Friday. In another tweet Perkins said that he learned from his daughter’s friends that she “snuck out to go to a hotel with over-age people (20-21).” Perkins also posted a video on YouTube displaying a picture of his daughter and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Mikeyperk

Michael Perkins has taken to his Twitch channel for aid and support, drawing some criticism from viewers who see his actions as using his personal tragedy to promote and expand his social media presence. Perkins indirectly addresses these comments in the above YouTube video, saying he’s “using what I have to try to get her home.”

The Carlisle Police Department urges anyone with information on Sarah Nicole Perkins’ whereabouts to contact the station at 937-425-2525.



