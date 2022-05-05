Popular Twitch streamer xQc recently admitted that he lost $1.8 million to gambling over the last month. After news of his losses spread online, his dad called him during a stream to ask if he was okay and to express how worried he was about the streamer’s gambling problems.

Advertisement

26-year-old Twitch streamer xQc, real name Félix Lengyel, started his career off as an Overwatch player but eventually evolved into a super-popular content creator on the platform, streaming many games beyond Blizzard’s online shooter. He has become one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has earned over $8 million on that platform alone since 2019. He also claimed to have over two million in bitcoin back in 2021. So what does a young, charismatic man with millions of dollars and cryptocurrency do with that extra money? Well, xQc gambles. A lot.



On May 1, xQc appeared on a podcast with another super-popular and famous Twitch streamer, Pokimane. During the podcast, as they talked about poker and gambling, xQc admitted he gambles a lot, saying, “It’s fun, I can afford it, I can afford doing it.” When Pokimane asked if he only gambled while streaming, xQc explained that he gambles all the time, saying he’s “addicted” and confirming that he gambles even when he’s not on Twitch. He also admitted that he lost $2 million gambling last month, before lowering that number a second later and saying he lost only $1.85 million.



Kotaku has reached out to xQc about his gambling losses.

The comments he shared on Pokimane’s podcast spread around the web, and Dexerto ended up reporting on his losses earlier this week. This then spread the news of xQc’s gambling losses even further, and eventually, his dad became concerned. He ended up calling xQc during a live stream on May 2 to ask about the Dexerto article.

“Stop, stop. Nah, yeah, I lost some money yesterday,” answered xQc. “What about it?”



His dad responded with a desperate, “You’re my little boy!”



“Dad, stop reading fucking clickbait articles, man,” the streamer interrupted. “I lose money sometimes. It happens. What’s up?”



Advertisement

After this, his father speaks in French and seemingly asks if he is okay. xQc says he is and then tells his dad to ask him directly about these things instead of reading it via “clickbait articles.” The phone call ends shortly afterward.



Last year, xQc was one of the bigger streamers who came under fire for his continued online streams showcasing his gambling in crypto on sites like Stake and DuelBits. Many have questioned if these streams should be allowed on Twitch and fear that younger viewers may begin gambling online themselves, but without the millions of dollars that Twitch stars like xQc have which help to cushion the inevitable losses that follow.

Advertisement

xQc has yet to comment publicly about the losses or the phone call with his father, with his last tweet posted on May 1 explaining he’s taking some time to “RESET AND CHILL.”





