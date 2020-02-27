Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Pokémon Was Born 24 Years Ago Today

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueastgame freaknintendo
390
1
Save
Screenshot: ポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネル

Can you believe it? Today is Pokémon’s birthday. On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan. The world has never been the same.

The series has spawned incredibly successful anime, toys, merch, clothes and card games.

Advertisement

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine a time before Pokémon. I can’t. I just tried. The characters and games have become ubiquitous around the world. They’re not only key parts of people’s childhoods but also truly enjoyable parts of their adulthood.

Until the hashtag #本日2月27日はPokémonDay (Today February 27 Is Pokémon Day) and #PokémonDay2020, people have been uploading photos, fan art and other expressions of gratitude.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Which Pocket Monster is your favorite? Which game do you love most?

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Twitch Apologizes For Suspending Debate Streamers Over Fake Copyright Claims

'Konami Code' Creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto Dies At 61

Diablo IV Will Let Players Use Controllers On PC And Rebind Practically Everything

GameStop's Concept Stores Of The Future Are Very Sad