During the Pokémon World Championships, an annual invite-only esports event dedicated to all things pocket monsters which kicked off today, developer TiMi Studio Group revealed that the free-to-play MOBA Pokémon Unite will get a new map and a recognizable Gen III legendary dragon sometime soon.

Pokémon Unite is The Pokémon Company’s 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena. Like Dota 2 or League of Legends, you select a Pokémon from a growing roster and fight other pocket monsters to see which team scores the most points in a specific time limit. It can be exhilarating and frustrating, and TiMi Studio Group has kept things fresh by periodically adding new content. Just this week, the developer introduced the Gen II dark rock pseudo-legendary Tyranitar as a melee all-rounder. Now, the game is expanding with even more stuff.

A YouTube video published today revealed that the floating and overgrown island known as the Theia Sky Ruins is “coming soon” to Pokémon Unite. The map features a marshy stone aesthetic and an assortment of monsters, such as Gen V’s Accelgor and Gen VI’s Bunnelby. Awaiting in the center is the flying Gen III legendary dragon Rayquaza, the mascot of 2005's Pokémon Emerald who was first introduced in 2003's Ruby and Sapphire versions. Presumably filling the same role that Gen I legendary thunderbird Zapdos has filled in Unite up to this point, Rayquaza will likely be the map’s wild boss monster that appears in a match’s final moments, awarding a ton of points and instant goal-scoring capabilities for 30 seconds to the team that defeats it first.

As you can see from the video above, though, the Theia Sky Ruins’ introduction to Pokémon Unite doesn’t have a definitive release date. For now, there’s just the vague “coming soon” announcement. It’ll be the seventh map in the game whenever it does get added, making for an even greater stage selection variety.

While Pokémon Unite just saw Tyranitar get added to the game and will soon see the Theia Sky Ruins as a new core map, fans of the popular MOBA are still datamining to find out what else TiMi Studio Group has in the works. According to Dexerto, hackers have discovered that Gen I’s Scizor and Gen II’s Scyther are slated to join Pokémon Unite in the future. I guess we won’t have to wait long to find out, as TiMi Studio Group and The Pokémon Company are celebrating the game’s 1-year anniversary by adding even more monsters starting next month.

