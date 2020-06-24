Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Pokémon Unite Is A DOTA-Style Arena Battler With Pokémon

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Pokémon
PokémonThe Pokémon CompanykotakucorePokemon UniteSwitchandroidiostencent
Illustration for article titled iPokémon Unite/i Is A DOTA-Style Arena Battler With iPokémon/i
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company (Kotaku)

This morning The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Unite, a team-based mobile battle arena game created in cooperation with China’s Tencent. It’s free-to-play PokéDOTA for Switch and mobile devices.

You read right. It’s a five-on-five team-based MOBA in which players battle as pocket monsters, evolving and gaining new powers as they level up during matches.

Illustration for article titled iPokémon Unite/i Is A DOTA-Style Arena Battler With iPokémon/i
During this morning’s stream, which can be watched in its entirety below, The Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara participated in a Pokémon Unite match with nine other players, complete with running commentary.

No word on when Pokémon Unite will be released or who this game is supposed to be for. Time will tell.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

