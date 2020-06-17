Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new Isle of Armor DLC is out today, but you can only access it from a certain location. You need to first head to the Wedgehurst Station and then show the man next to the gate your Armor pass. And make sure you already caught the Slowpoke.
