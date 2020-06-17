Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tips
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:pokemon sword and shield
pokemon sword and shieldIsle of Armordlcupdatepsakotakucoremetapost
1
Save
Screenshot: GameXplain (YouTube)

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new Isle of Armor DLC is out today, but you can only access it from a certain location. You need to first head to the Wedgehurst Station and then show the man next to the gate your Armor pass. And make sure you already caught the Slowpoke.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

KFC Opens A Virtual Restaurant In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Everything We Know About The Xbox Series X

Destiny 2 Has Players Grinding For Guns They Already Have, And It Sucks

Please Don't Bury These Real Animal Crossing Items