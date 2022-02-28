There’s a new Pokémon game, which means there are also new Trainers in addition to new starters. Whenever a new entry is announced, there’s always a split between those who think they’re great, and those who find them wanting. But with Gen 9, it feels like there are more who aren’t exactly blown away.

Advertisement

Online, fans have called the designs “ugly” and even “too realistic.” Which surely seems a bit of an overreaction? Sure, some people might not like their dull uniforms, their floppy hats, or their socks and sneakers combo. And it’s extremely likely you’ll be able to customize the characters to make them look way different than what you see in the announcement artwork, as basic as it might be. But as Japanese site Hachima Kikou points out, the reason the designs are making some fans uncomfortable or unhappy could be related to something else.

Take a look at the art for previous generations of trainers:



And here are the Trainers in Pokémon Legends Arceus. Let’s not forget them!

Now, if you look at the art for all the Pokémon Trainers, save for Scarlet and Violet’s, what do you notice? Well, besides better outfits...



That’s right, their eyes. They all have oval eyes, irises, and pupils.



Advertisement

However, the eyes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Trainers are more rounded. This marks a departure in design, which is why some fans could be subconsciously having a knee-jerk reaction to the duo. They’re not used to seeing Trainers with eyes like this.

Advertisement

On Twitter, one fan pointed out that this could be the start of a new era for the eyes of Pokémon Trainers. Maybe! So if you dislike their designs, and you can’t put your finger on why, well, this very well could be the reason. Or maybe you just think their outfits are dull!



Advertisement

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on the Nintendo Switch later this year, new eyes and all.

