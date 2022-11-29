Sometimes Fairy-type Pokémon look cute and are cute. Other times they look cute and they want to kill you and your entire family. Tinkaton falls squarely into the latter category. In fact, it even has a preferred victim: the spooky-looking Corviknight.

Tinkaton is a new Steel and Fairy-type Pokémon that recently debuted in Scarlet and Violet. According to its Pokédex entry, its main hobby is burglary. It also “knocks rocks into the sky [with its 220-pound hammer], aiming for flying Corviknight.” Which is actually the reason why Corviknights don’t serve as taxi service in Scarlet and Violet—”[its] natural predators will attack it while it flies, endangering the customer.” Um, perhaps the Pokédex shouldn’t be victim-blaming Corviknight. Maybe Paldea should get its Tinkaton population under control.

Unfortunately, fans love the bloodthirsty aspect of Tinkaton’s personality. Which is probably why they’ve been allowed to run rampant across Paldea, tormenting Corviknight to the point of being unfit for taxi service.

Just a thought: Maybe we shouldn’t be rooting for the monster that kills innocent birds that haven’t actually wronged them. But maybe the story is more complicated than that. See, Tinkaton’s evolutionary ancestor is Tinkatink, whose hammer kept being stolen by bullies. In its second form, Tinkatuff, it is known to attack Pawniard and Bisharp in order to gather materials for a better hammer. So a lot of people are fans of this little underdog Pokémon who could.

It’s been common to find natural rivalries in the Pokédex. Heatmor and Durant are rivals because the former is based on an anteater, and likes to melt down the latter’s innards with fire. The mongoose-like Zangoose and snake-shaped Seviper have “feuded for generations.” So maybe it’s fine that Tinkaton is ecologically inclined to bully Corviknight for fun. After all the effort it’s put towards improving its hammer, it’s earned it.