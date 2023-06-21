Nintendo

Both DLCs make up the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which is meant to wrap up the story of Scarlet and Violet, which left a lot of hanging threads in its final hours. A lot of the remaining story is mostly inferred from the Scarlet Book and Violet Book, which delves into the lore of Area Zero, which is found in the large crater at the center of the game’s map. Though the A plot is mostly wrapped up by the time you hit credits, there are still some unanswered questions about the nature of Area Zero, the Terastal phenomenon, and Paradox Pokémon. Since The Teal Mask is the first of two DLCs, we probably won’t know everything until The Indigo Disk launches and concludes the story.

Despite some issues with their performance, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were the fastest-selling games in Nintendo’s history when they launched in November 2022. But even beyond the technical trouble, the games also just had some weird design choices and a bland open world. That ending, though? Life-changing. If I played that shit when I was a child, my brain chemistry would’ve been completely altered.