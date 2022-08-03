When the Pokémon Presents stream showed off a new ice-type gym leader for the first time, many fans thought the trainer, Grusha, was a girl. But official materials eventually revealed that the leader of Glaseado Gym is actually a man who uses he/him pronouns. Some fans were startled when they realized that their new Poké-crush isn’t the gender that they’re attracted to. And I have no choice but to laugh.

The Pokémon Twitter account revealed that Grusha used to be a professional snowboarder, and that he is usually cool-headed, except during battles. The masculine pronouns confused some fans who thought that they got a female gym leader reveal, but most of the fandom has been receptive to his pronouns so far. Other, hornier fans had a personal crisis.

Bisexual Pokémon fans however, were completely unfazed. Others seem to have come around to their gay awakening. “If Grusha [is] a guy then call me gay,” said one Twitter user. Another fan was excited that more gamers were joining the gay agenda via a cute gym leader: “grusha fr giving so many people an unexpected gay awakening you love to see it.”

The devil works fast, but NSFW Pokémon fan artists work faster. Half of the explicit fanart that I saw had featured Grusha with a curvaceous body (Seriously, don’t view them on a work machine). One artist lamented that their NSFW fanart was no longer canon-compliant: “I SPEED DRAW GRUSHA WITH FAT TITS ONLY TO FIND OUT HES A DUDE WHEN IM PRACTICALLY DONE WITH THE PIECE GOD DAMNIT.” Another artist flat out refused to let some silly he/him pronouns stop them from drawing fanart of Grusha with huge badonkers. More power to them!

Big titty or small titty, all Grushas are good. Transmasculine Grusha would definitely be able to fit a ton of boobage underneath that heavy winter coat. So we should all stop worrying about his gender and be more worried about whether or not he’ll be a tough gym leader to beat.