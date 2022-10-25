Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might be coming very soon, but Halloween is coming even sooner. So it is that Nintendo yet again wants us all quaking in our Trekking Shoes, with some spooky goings on in the Paldea region. Yesterday, we were treated to someone being terrified of a Gengar, and today, the situation gets worse. I think she’s dead.



This is, it seems, a new Ghost-type to add to the pantheon of creatures being introduced next month. He’s called Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon, and even the official Twitter channel says it’ll “slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.”

This is not the first time Nintendo and Game Freak have implied people’s lives are in mortal danger at the hands of Pokémon. Last year we were treated to a trailer for Pokémon: Arceus, in which a Hisuan Zorua apparently killed a man. This year, ahead of Scarlet and Violet, we’ve got a brand new Pokémon that appears to drain the lifeforce out of a woman simply because she played with it. This is amazing. We want this game.

Advertisement

As teased yesterday, we knew that someone was out in the Paldean gloaming, looking for Ghost-types. She then sees a cheeky Gengar, screams, and drops her camera. Maybe dead?

Ghost-type Pokémon in Paldea?! #PokemonScarletViolet

Maybe not. Seemingly recovered, today’s video sees the same person now filming at night, trying to retrace her steps to her previous encounter. She explains that’s she’s “here on behalf of Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon Club,” looking to see if she can prove the existence of such ethereal beasts.

First scream, it’s “just” a Mimikyu, which frankly I think is far more scary a thing to exist in the Pokémon world than anything to come. The adorable monstrosity.



Advertisement

Second scream is for that scamp, Gengar, popping out from behind a tree and waggling his tongue at her.



Advertisement

But there never comes a third scream. No. For this mysterious creature does not kill by terror, but by a darkly cruel deception: it looks hella cute.

The Pokémon Company

Seemingly a cross between an old english sheepdog puppy and a Litwick, the cute-faced little doggie-creature just wants to play! With a purple candle set on the top of its head, it even lights its own way as it chases a stick in the dark. And chases. And chases. And chaaaassseessss



Advertisement

And then apparently you’re dead. So it goes.

Here you can see the creature with far more family-friendly vibes:

The Pokémon Company

Meanwhile, we officially give our Kotaku Stamp Of Approval for these spoopfest-themed videos, that imply a whole other version of Pokémon where kids need not apply. Clearly there’s a contingent within The Pokémon Company who would love to make a more adult-orientated game, letting it out in video form. Lest we not forget those full-on J-horror shorts that emerged in August for Pokémon Go:

【最重要機密】ウルトラビーストに関する記録映像

Come on Game Freak, just dooooo iiiiiit. DOOOOO IIIIIIIIIT.



