Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new gym leader today. Her name is Iono, she’s the electric-specializing leader of Levincia. But even more central to her identity, according to a translation of her dialogue in a trailer released this morning, is being a “streamer and influencer bringin’ dreams to the masses!”

Woohoo! Though many Pokémon trainers exist in different degrees of celebrity—Elesa is a model, Opal acts as a sage mentor, Brock could be a Grey’s Anatomy guest star if he needed the per diem—there hasn’t been, to my knowledge, a trainer whose influencing outshone their Pokémon-related activity. Iono, with her Ariana Grande sweater and remarkably raccoon-like teeth, is breaking fresh ground.



She’s also—as her Pokémon debut trailer revealed—willing to employ unpleasant tactics for audience-stoking, like clickbait titles and requests to “smash that subscribe button.” In the trailer, she never reveals her partner Pokémon, despite forcing her audience to spend an excruciating three minutes and thirty seconds guessing what the Pokémon is. I could have done something useful with those three minutes and thirty seconds, like microwave a hot dog.



But it doesn’t seem like Paldea region influencers are any more empathetic to their fans than your regular Logan Paul. We need to prepare for the worst. Out of kindness, I’ve predicted a few ways Iono could get canceled soon after making her Scarlet and Violet debut. Her recent devotees should keep their expectations in line, and her PR agent should know the risks of being a girl on the internet.

