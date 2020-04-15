Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Pokémon Rumble Rush Ends Service In July

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Pokemon Rumble Rush
Pokemon Rumble RushPokemonambrellakotakucorekotakumobileiosandroidclosure
Illustration for article titled emPokémon Rumble Rush /emEnds Service In July
Image: The Pokemon Company (Kotaku)

Mobile pocket monster battling game Pokémon Rumble Rush launched less than a year ago to universal agreement that it is indeed a game with Pokémon in it. It’s shutting down for good on July 22.

A simplified mobile version of a game series that was already pretty basic, Pokémon Rumble Rush never had a lot going for it. Pocket monsters traveled down a straight path as players tapped the screen to attack waves of misshapen Squirtles, Bulbasaurs, Weedles, and such. It’s not a very exciting game, so the end-of-service announcement that greeted its remaining players this morning is not much of a surprise.

Illustration for article titled emPokémon Rumble Rush /emEnds Service In July
Screenshot: The Pokemon Company (Kotaku)
In-game currency sales have been suspended, though players can still spend the Poké Diamonds they’ve already purchased up until the July 22 closing date.

Despite the game’s impending demise, developer Ambrella is still planning to release an update for Pokémon Rumble Rush on May 27, adding new Pokémon to the game as a sort of last hurrah.

Moar Pokémon

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

