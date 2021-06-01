Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Pokémon Products Don't Get Much Better Than This

Brian Ashcraft
Image: ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Over the years, there have been oodles of Pokémon branded products. For example, I bought Pikachu toothpaste earlier today in Japan for my youngest son, but if you really think about it, that doesn’t have much to do with Pocket Monsters. This product, though, definitely does.

These are insect baskets, known as mushi kago (虫かご) in Japanese. In the summertime, children in Japan carry them around and hunt for insects—which is exactly what inspired Satoshi Tajiri, who spent his childhood catching bugs, to create Pokémon in the first place.

Image: ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

They look wonderful, too!

Image: ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon
The Poké Ball version was released previously in 2019, but according to Famitsu, the Master Ball one will be out this month. They’re priced around $15 in Japan. 

Image: ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon
I’m hard-pressed to think of a product that means more than these.

Image: ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon
If someone released Pikachu ketchup, though, that would definitely be a close second. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

