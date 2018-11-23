Several of us here at Kotaku are playing Pokémon Let’s Go and collecting new adorable friends and fighters, and these little critters have inspired some poetry. What better form than the haiku to celebrate these pocket-sized monsters and their stories?

huge Clefable, please

carry me in your cloud arms

I name you meringue

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

Water beats fire

But I don’t know who will win

When bug faces ghost

- Stephen Totilo

“Raichu used THUNDER!

It was super effective!”

~the worst bath ever

- Chris Kohler



Venusaur hopping

Like a frog shaking the earth

Just let him walk please

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

Professor Oak, sir

The candy you sent me is

Pokémon Soylent

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

My Pokémon live

In balls boxed within backpacks

I hope they can breathe.

- Mike Fahey

Pokémon in box

Never to see day again

Yes—Mewtwo was right

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

lost my save file

nothing matters anymore

oh! a Pikachu!

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

Mommy I leave now

Young child roaming the world

Hoping for monsters

- Mike Fahey