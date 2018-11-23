Several of us here at Kotaku are playing Pokémon Let’s Go and collecting new adorable friends and fighters, and these little critters have inspired some poetry. What better form than the haiku to celebrate these pocket-sized monsters and their stories?
huge Clefable, please
carry me in your cloud arms
I name you meringue
- Cecilia D’Anastasio
Water beats fire
But I don’t know who will win
When bug faces ghost
- Stephen Totilo
“Raichu used THUNDER!
It was super effective!”
~the worst bath ever
- Chris Kohler
Venusaur hopping
Like a frog shaking the earth
Just let him walk please
- Cecilia D’Anastasio
Professor Oak, sir
The candy you sent me is
Pokémon Soylent
- Cecilia D’Anastasio
My Pokémon live
In balls boxed within backpacks
I hope they can breathe.
- Mike Fahey
Pokémon in box
Never to see day again
Yes—Mewtwo was right
- Cecilia D’Anastasio
lost my save file
nothing matters anymore
oh! a Pikachu!
- Cecilia D’Anastasio
Mommy I leave now
Young child roaming the world
Hoping for monsters
- Mike Fahey