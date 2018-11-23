Several of us here at Kotaku are playing Pokémon Let’s Go and collecting new adorable friends and fighters, and these little critters have inspired some poetry. What better form than the haiku to celebrate these pocket-sized monsters and their stories?

huge Clefable, please
carry me in your cloud arms
I name you meringue

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

Water beats fire
But I don’t know who will win
When bug faces ghost

- Stephen Totilo

“Raichu used THUNDER!
It was super effective!”
~the worst bath ever

- Chris Kohler

Venusaur hopping
Like a frog shaking the earth
Just let him walk please

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

Image: Pokemon.com

Professor Oak, sir
The candy you sent me is
Pokémon Soylent

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

My Pokémon live
In balls boxed within backpacks
I hope they can breathe.

- Mike Fahey

Pokémon in box
Never to see day again
Yes—Mewtwo was right

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

lost my save file
nothing matters anymore
oh! a Pikachu!

- Cecilia D’Anastasio

Mommy I leave now
Young child roaming the world
Hoping for monsters

- Mike Fahey