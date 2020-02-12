Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Pokémon Home App Includes Bonus, Uh, Gif

Luke Plunkett
The Pokémon Home app that’s now out has a little surprise tucked away inside its files (at least on Android): this very good gif.

If you open up the app’s APK, there’s a folder for gifs, which includes five Pikachu animations related to the program, and one that’s not.

Originally made by nippori way back in 2014 (and itself based on this vid), who knows why it’s in there. Maybe it was dropped in as a test to see if gifs were working in the app. Or maybe, and this is what I’d like to believe, it’s a wink at those who obsessively comb through the data of every little thing Nintendo ever releases—like these guyslooking for clues.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

