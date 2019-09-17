While other Pokémon games trim down their collection of pocketable monsters, Niantic’s mobile Pokémon safari continues to expand. Critters from Pokémon Black & White’s Unova region have started showing up in Pokémon Go. Come to me, Tepig. Come to me.



A veritable parade of adorable old friends started popping up in game yesterday, including Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove, and Blitzle, to name a few. The official game website details the new additions, including those hatchable through eggs, those that can be battled in raids, and those that will be unique to certain parts of the world. Here is that last group, so players can plan their globetrotting Pokémon-hunting vacations.

