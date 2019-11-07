Pokémon Go Week in Korea will be held in Busan, South Korea later this month during the G-Star gaming expo. Inven reports that players can catch Illumise and Unown at parks near Busan Museum of Art, and at Busan Citizens Park. Both Pocket Monsters haven’t previously been available in the country.
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.