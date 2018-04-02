Back when Pokémon Red and Blue came out, there was a rumor surrounding the elusive legendary, Mew. As kids around the playground told it, you could find the mythical Pokémon under a truck near the S.S. Anne. The rumor, though pervasive, was complete bullshit. But now, 22 years later, Pokémon fans are technically making the myth true.

Last week, Pokémon Go got a huge update that introduced a variety of daily quests and multi-day directives. By completing tasks like performing a set number of special throws or capturing enough Pokémon, you can unlock a chance to capture Mew, one of the original legendaries in the series. Once this was known, players immediately started talking about paying homage to the old Mew myth. As Pokémon Go allows you to take pictures of monsters in the real world, some players decided to picture their Mew under trucks, like so:

(Mew can appear with a translucent sheen.)

For those of you who weren’t around then, part of the reason so many people believed in the Mew myth was that the Pokémon couldn’t be encountered through normal means. Actually, Mew wasn’t even supposed to be in Red and Blue—the developers snuck it in last minute. But, you could potentially encounter Mew through a glitch, and in that confusion, players tried to figure out how to actually trigger the monster. Nobody really knew how, but everyone wanted to seem like the cool kid who was in-the-know. And so one of the most beloved gaming myths was born.