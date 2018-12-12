Rhyperior, Rhyhorn’s final form, clocks in at 623.5 pounds and 7 feet ten inches tall. This is a big Pocket Monster. That is, except in Pokémon Go, where this Rock Pokémon is small.



Here are the character’s official stats:

Which are reflected in Pokémon Go:

This is something fans have noticed and have been pointing out for nearly a month. And yet, the Pocket Monster is still pint-sized.

The folks on r/pokemongo have been chiming in, too: