Pokémon Go Gyms Open At Sushi Restaurants In Japan

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Image: AKINDO SUSHIRO, （C）2020 Niantic, Inc. ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Earlier this month, Kotaku reported that Pokémon Go would be ending its collaboration with McDonald’s in Japan. Now, it’s been announced that the game is teaming up with a sushi chain.

The conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro is rolling out PokéStops and Pokémon Gyms at 562 locations across Japan. But, as IT Media adds, the collaboration will continue at the chain’s locations elsewhere, including nine Sushiros in South Korea, 20 in Taiwan, five in Hong Kong, and four in Singapore.

Around sixty percent of the Sushiro locations will be PokéStops, while the remaining forty percent are Gyms. 

