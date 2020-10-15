Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Pokémon Go Is Leaving McDonald's In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon go
pokemon gopokemonjapanNiantickotakueastMcDonalds
1
Illustration for article titled iPokémon Go/i Is Leaving McDonalds In Japan
Photo: Toru Yamanaka (Getty Images)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Back in 2016, when Pokémon Go first launched in Japan, the popular augmented reality game began a collaboration with McDonald’s. As of tomorrow, that will end.

Advertisement

When the tie-up first started, around 2,500 McDonald’s restaurants doubled as PokéStops, while another 400 or so were Pokémon Gyms. According to Nikkei, the result was existing-store sales increasing as high as 27 percent. 

In an official release, McDonald’s Japan announced that said collaboration would cease starting this Friday. On Saturday, all PokéStop and Gyms located in McDonald’s across the country will be deleted.

Advertisement

No reason was given for why the collaboration was ending, but the fast-food giant did thank players for using the PokéStop and Gyms at McDonald’s restaurants in Japan. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

NBA 2K Players Say They have Been Scammed Out Of 'At Least $215,000'

Call Of Duty Finally Lets PC Players Uninstall Over 100GB Of Stuff

Sega Is Releasing A Mashup Of Yakuza And Streets of Rage 2

Avengers Patch 1.3.3 Eliminates Some Of The Game's Biggest Nuisances

DISCUSSION