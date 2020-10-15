Pokémon Go Is Leaving McDonald's In Japan

Photo : Toru Yamanaka ( Getty Images )

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Back in 2016, when Pokémon Go first launched in Japan, the popular augmented reality game began a collaboration with McDonald’s. As of tomorrow, that will end.



Advertisement

When the tie-up first started , around 2,500 McDonald’s restaurants doubled as PokéStops, while another 400 or so were Pokémon Gyms. According to Nikkei, the result was existing-store sales increasing as high as 27 percent.

In an official release, McDonald’s Japan announced that said collaboration would cease starting this Friday. On Saturday, all PokéStop and Gyms located in McDonald’s across the country will be deleted.

Advertisement

No reason was given for why the collaboration was ending, but the fast-food giant did thank players for using the PokéStop and Gyms at McDonald’s restaurants in Japan.