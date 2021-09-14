You probably know that fashion week happens eight times per year, twice annually in Paris, Milan, London, and New York. But soon, the so-called “Big Four” will face some serious competition for the limelight when Pokémon Go kicks off its own fashion week event next Tuesday.



Pokémon Go’s 2021 fashion week, a reprisal of a similar event from last year, will run from Tuesday, September 21, through Tuesday, September 28. Some Pokémon will wear fancy costumes. The game will offer limited-edition avatar items. And Furfrou, the functionally useless (but cute) poodle Pokémon that debuted in Sun and Moon, will be available in Pokémon Go. Plus, its addition to the mobile game’s roster heralds a new feature: form-changing.

By expending 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust (best earned by completing timed challenges), you can change the look of your Furfrou. Developer Niantic says that “certain” Pokémon will be able to make use of the new form-change mechanic, though it’s unclear which ones, or when they’ll be available.

What is clear, however, is that changing Pokémon forms in Pokémon Go is a long overdue mechanic. Instead of tracking down each form piecemeal, you can now just burn in-game currency (provided you’re flush enough).



All Furfrou (Furfrous?) start with the Natural trim. Two trims—Matron, a pink form with a hat, and Dandy, an offensively lime-green form with a bigger hat—are available globally, while six more are only accessible in specific regions:

Debutante (America)

Diamond (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

Star Trim (Asia-Pacific)

La Reine (France)

Kabuki (Japan)

Pharaoh (Egypt)

Niantic hasn’t yet revealed regional details about Furfr ou ’s Heart form.

Throughout Pokémon Go’s fashion week, certain Pokémon will dress up. The terminally chic Butterfree will wear a polka dot bow, while Sneasel, typically the most stylish monster in the Pokédex, rocks a beanie and some Matrix-inspired round shades. Pfft. That’s so 2018.

