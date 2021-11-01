Earlier today, the official Pokémon Go website announced that Dedenne, the adorable electric and fairy-type Pokémon, will be the next monster in the mobile game. Dedenne will be available during the Festival of Lights, the Diwali-inspired event, on November 5 at 10 a.m. through November 14 at 8 p.m. local time.

During the Festival of Lights event, trainers will have an opportunity to strengthen their bonds with their Pokémon through event bonuses, where friendship levels will increase twice as fast, gifts will provide more rewards, and players will be able to open 45 gifts per day, alongside enjoying some in-game fireworks during the opening days of the event.

Players in India will have a bonus event on November 7 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, where Dedenne and Blitzle, another electric-type, will appear more frequently out in the wild, along with doubled catch candy.

The game’s shop will also have a free Festival of Lights T-shirt, as well as purchasable Dedenne-themed stickers, and items to rock on their avatars.

The Festival of Lights event takes place in the final month of the Pokémon-themed AR game’s Season of Mischief. Players who’ve been completing the season’s Special Research story, following the mythical Pokémon Hoopa, are assured there’s a special event at the end of the month that the site teases, “might have something to do with Hoopa.”

In the meantime, Team Rocket have caught wind of this light-themed happiness, and aim to spoil the fun with some darkness. On November 9, Team Go Rocket members will appear more often at PokéStops and in balloons, which is, as ever, a pain for anyone just spinning for gifts. But there are more details about their malicious ways to come.



Alongside Dedenne, light-themed pocket monsters Pikachu, Magnemite, Slugma, Whismur, Electrike, Blitzle, Cottonee, Tynamo, and Fennekin will appear more often as wild encounters, as well as a chance of finding a shiny Darumaka or Litwick.

