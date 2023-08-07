10 Things You Should Never Say To A Pokémon Fan

Pokémon fans come in all shapes and sizes. There are the competitive sickos, the shiny hunters, or the lore nerds that just want to learn more about Game Freak’s world with each game. On top of that, there’s anime watchers, card game collectors, Pokémon Go players whose biggest touchstone with Pikachu is catching one on their walk. There’s just such a wide breadth of Pokémon fans that each of them has their own view of what the series is all about. So when it comes to things you shouldn’t say to a Pokémon fan, there are plenty of rakes to step on that might not apply to every circle. But we can cover the bases.
Welcome to Exp. Share, Kotaku’s Pokémon column in which we dive deep to explore notable characters, urban legends, communities, and just plain weird quirks from throughout the Pokémon franchise.