Everyone’s got a favorite Pokémon game. Whether it’s one of the mainline RPGs where you catch ‘em all and become champion, or one of the spin-offs that show new sides of the world and people’s relationship to the titular Pocket Monsters, the series has given people a lot of different ways to inhabit its huge world. But what kind of person says Pokémon Snap is their favorite, or will die on the hill that Ruby and Sapphire were peak Pokémon? We’re gonna go through all of them. This is what your favorite Pokémon game says about you.



Welcome to Exp. Share, Kotaku’s weekly Pokémon column in which we dive deep to explore notable characters, urban legends, communities, and just plain weird quirks from throughout the Pokémon franchise.