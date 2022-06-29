Brahim Bensehoul is an illustrator, character artist and creature designer who has worked on stuff like League of Legends and Call of Duty.
Those are big and important games, but I’m here tonight for his fan art, including some Pokémon reimaginings, fashionable Witchers and a chance for Star Wars and Lord of the Rings fans to settle the score.
You can see more of Brahim’s stuff at his Instagram, ArtStation and personal site.
